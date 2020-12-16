UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Activist Shot Dead In Baghdad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Iraqi activist shot dead in Baghdad

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :An Iraqi anti-government protester was shot dead in east Baghdad by masked gunmen on Tuesday evening, according to a security source, a medic and an activist network.

Salah al-Iraqi was well-known for his active role in the rallies that erupted in Iraq's capital and the Shiite-majority south last year, slamming the government as corrupt, inefficient and beholden to neighbouring Iran.

Iraqi was killed in the capital's Baghdad al-Jadida district, according to a medic, a security source and the Iraqi Network for Social Media (INSM), a collection of activists who reported on the protests and their aftermath.

All three sources confirmed to AFP that Iraqi died on his arrival at the nearby Sheikh Zayed hospital.

Baghdad al-Jadida is a few kilometres (miles) from Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the capital's protests from where Iraqi, always energetic, would broadcast live footage.

INSM said he had already been targeted twice before Tuesday's shooting.

In his last post on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon, Iraqi had written: "The innocent die while the cowards rule.

" Nearly 600 people have lost their lives in protest-related violence since rallies began in October 2019, including young organisers who were shot dead.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, who came to power in May after street pressure forced the previous premier to resign, has pledged to protect rallies and arrest those responsible for past violence.

But last week, eight local and international rights groups said they were worried about "the lack of accountability for the extrajudicial executions that have taken place this year, targeting individuals for their peaceful expression." The authorities' "failure" to bring the perpetrators to justice was "perpetuating and further entrenching decades of impunity that have left brave individuals without the most basic protection," the groups said, which included Amnesty and Human Rights Watch.

HRW on Tuesday cited the recent case of Arshad Heibat Fakhry. The 31-year-old has not been heard from since he was detained by unidentified armed men in November.

HRW said Kadhemi's government "has precious little to show for these promises, and disappearances have continued."

Related Topics

Dead Iran Social Media Facebook Iraq Died Young Baghdad May October November 2019 Post From Government

Recent Stories

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

21 minutes ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

22 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

36 minutes ago

UAE ranks 18th globally in UNDP Human Development ..

36 minutes ago

PTI came to power to eliminate corruption: Dr Fird ..

46 minutes ago

EU unveils new rules to curb tech giants

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.