Iraqi army says 10 rockets hit base housing US personnel

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Ten rockets hit an Iraqi military base housing US soldiers near Baghdad Wednesday, in the 22nd attack against American military interests in the country since late October, an Iraqi military commander said.

The attack against the Taji base did not wound anyone or cause any damage, the Iraqi army said.

Previous rocket attacks targeting US soldiers, diplomats and facilities in Iraq have killed one US contractor and an Iraqi soldier. None of the attacks have been claimed, but Washington accuses pro-Iran factions of being responsible.