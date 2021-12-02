(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baghdad, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Iraq's Shiite Muslim firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr was confirmed Tuesday as the biggest winner of last month's parliamentary election, results rejected swiftly by key pro-Iran factions claiming they were "rigged".

The announcement of the vote outcome had been put off for weeks amid tensions over allegations of fraud and violence, that culminated on November 7 in an assassination attempt targeting Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, from which he emerged unharmed. No group has claimed the attack.

Sadr's movement won nearly a fifth of the seats -- 73 out of the assembly's total 329 -- the election commission said, after a lengthy manual recount of hundreds of ballot boxes.

"The international community supported the Iraqi elections... because no manipulation or fraud was recorded," the electoral commission said Tuesday, adding that voter turnout had been 44 percent.

Trailing well behind Sadr's bloc in the Shiite camp with 17 seats was the Fatah (Conquest) Alliance, the political arm of the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi former paramilitary force, which is now integrated into Iraq's state security apparatus.

Hashed leaders had already rejected the preliminary result -- which was sharply down from their 48 seats in the outgoing assembly -- as a "scam", and their supporters have held street protests chanting "No to fraud".

- Divisions - Shortly after Tuesday's announcement, several pro-Iran forces -- including Fatah -- repeated their rejection of the results, accusing the electoral commission of rigging them and vowing to continue legal action to "annul the elections".

Their supporters have staged sit-ins outside Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone district, where the government, the assembly and many foreign embassies are located.

Despite the significant loss of seats, the Hashed remains a powerful force in the Iraqi political scene, backed by Iran and with a strength of 160,000 fighters.

It can also count on a key ally that made a surprise comeback in the polls -- former premier Nuri al-Maliki's pro-Iran State of Law Alliance clinched 33 seats in the legislature.

In a country still recovering from decades of war and chaos, and where most parties have armed wings, analysts have warned that political disputes could spark a dangerous escalation.

The final results must now be sent to the Federal court for ratification.

The parliament will then hold its inaugural session and elect a president, who will in turn appoint a prime minister to be approved by the legislature.