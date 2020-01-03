UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Force Says 'US Strike' Killed Top Iran, Iraq Commanders At Baghdad Airport

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:40 AM

Iraqi force says 'US strike' killed top Iran, Iraq commanders at Baghdad airport

Baghdad, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike on Baghdad's international airport on Friday, Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force has said, in a dramatic escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The Hashed's deputy chief was also killed in the attack, the force added, which comes after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy following deadly American air strikes on a hardline Hashed faction.

"The deputy head of the Hashed, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and head of the Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, were killed in a US strike that targeted their car on the Baghdad International Airport road," the Hashed said in a statement early Friday.

The airport was hit in a volley of missiles just after midnight, Iraq's military had announced.

Security sources told AFP the bombardment hit a Hashed convoy and killed eight people, including "important figures." The Hashed is a network of mostly-Shiite armed units, many of whom have very close ties to Tehran but which have been officially incorporated into Iraq's state security forces.

The units joined forces to fight the Islamic State group in 2014 but many of them had built up years of fighting experience during Iraq's war years, including against the US.

Muhandis is the Hashed's deputy chief but widely recognised as the real shot-caller within the group.

Soleimani heads the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force and also serves as Iran's pointman on Iraq, visiting the country in times of turmoil.

Both have been sanctioned by the United States.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Washington Iraq Road Car Tehran Baghdad United States Top Airport

Recent Stories

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro L ..

9 hours ago

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewele ..

9 hours ago

Pakistani media features visit of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

9 hours ago

People of occupied Kashmir facing hardships due to ..

9 hours ago

New Austrian Government to Fight Illegal Migration ..

9 hours ago

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.