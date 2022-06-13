UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Iraqi lawmakers from Moqtada Sadr's bloc resigned Sunday, the parliamentary speaker said, a move ostensibly designed to end eight months of political paralysis.

"We have reluctantly accepted the requests of our brothers and sisters, representatives of the Sadr bloc, to resign," parliament's speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi said on Twitter after receiving resignation letters from the 73 lawmakers.

Sadr on Thursday had urged the MPs from his bloc -- the biggest in parliament -- to ready resignation papers, in a bid, he said, to break the parliamentary logjam and create space for the establishment of a new government.

Parliament in Baghdad has been in turmoil since October's general election, and intense negotiations among political factions have failed to forge a majority in support of a new prime minister to succeed Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

Iraqi lawmakers have already exceeded all deadlines for setting up a new government set down in the constitution, prolonging the war-scarred country's political crisis.

"If the survival of the Sadrist bloc is an obstacle to the formation of the government, then all representatives of the bloc are ready to resign from parliament," Sadr had said Thursday in a televised statement.

