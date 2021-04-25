Iraqi official says 58 killed in Baghdad Covid hospital fire

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Fifty-eight people were killed in a fire that ravaged at a Covid-19 hospital in the Iraqi capital overnight Sunday, according to an official toll.

"The number of deaths as a result of the Ibn al-Khatib hospital fire was 58, of which 28 were on ventilators" being treated for Covid-19, Ali Bayati, a member of Iraq's Human Rights Commission, said.