UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Official Says 58 Killed In Baghdad Covid Hospital Fire

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 02:20 PM

Iraqi official says 58 killed in Baghdad Covid hospital fire

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Fifty-eight people were killed in a fire that ravaged at a Covid-19 hospital in the Iraqi capital overnight Sunday, according to an official toll.

"The number of deaths as a result of the Ibn al-Khatib hospital fire was 58, of which 28 were on ventilators" being treated for Covid-19, Ali Bayati, a member of Iraq's Human Rights Commission, said.

Related Topics

Fire Iraq Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

7 minutes ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

14 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.