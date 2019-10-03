Iraqi PM orders curfew in Baghdad due to protests

(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdad, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi has ordered a curfew in Baghdad from Wednesday to Thursday after protests in the capital and other cities left nine people dead in 24 hours.

The curfew on "vehicles and people in Baghdad" comes into force at 5:00 am local time (0200 GMT) and follows an announcement by Iraqi authorities that Thursday would be an official holiday.