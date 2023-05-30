UrduPoint.com

Iraqi President Discusses With Saudi Ambassador To Iraq Facilities To Hajj Pilgrims

Published May 30, 2023

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, received the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq Abdulaziz bin Khalid Al-Shammari.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to develop them and reviewed the procedures and facilities that will be provided to pilgrims during this year's Hajj season, according to a statement of the Iraqi presidency.

Iraqi President affirmed his country's keenness to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries to serve the interests of their peoples, praising the development in the historical relations between the two countries, the statement also added.

