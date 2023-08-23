Iraqi president receives Turkish FM in Baghdad

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid on Wednesday received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baghdad.

"In the meeting, the topics discussed included increasing our bilateral trade, counterterrorism efforts, and the efficient utilization of transboundary waters between the two countries," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X, formerly Twitter.

Fidan, who is in Iraq on a three-day visit, met his counterpart Fuad Hussein on Tuesday.