Iraqi Prime Minister holds talks with Chinese President

Riyadh, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held today a session of talks with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China, on the sidelines of the Riyadh Arab-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them to a higher level of strategic cooperation and long-term partnership in various fields.