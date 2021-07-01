UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Restauranteurs Pay Bribes To Dodge Virus Curfew

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 10:40 AM

Iraqi restauranteurs pay bribes to dodge virus curfew

Baghdad, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :It's well past the coronavirus curfew, but Seif and his waiters are still serving customers at his Baghdad restaurant, thanks to security forces they have paid to turn a blind eye.

After Covid-19 restrictions hammered his business last year, Seif said he decided to do what many of his neighbours in the capital's central Karrada district were doing.

Despite the nightly 9:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew, various security forces deployed in the area solicited bribes in exchange for allowing establishments to stay open, he said.

Like others AFP interviewed, Seif declined to provide his full name or the name of his restaurant for fear of reprisal.

"Each week, I have to give them 500,000 dinars (around $340)", he said -- close to Iraq's average monthly wage.

"Certain security force officers have become (like) business partners", he added bitterly.

Restaurant and cafe owners were among the 65 percent of small and medium-sized businesses in Iraq that saw their revenues plummet during a spring lockdown last year.

The UN says such businesses had to sack a quarter of their employees and received no support from the oil-dependent state -- itself facing an unprecedented fiscal crunch caused by low crude prices.

Seif had to shut for six months due to last year's coronavirus lockdown.

Iraq officially counts some 22,000 restaurants and cafes, though many others operate unlicensed.

