Iraqi Soldier Killed In Clashes With Yazidi Fighters

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Baghdad, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :An Iraqi soldier was killed and two others were injured in clashes Monday with Yazidi fighters in the northern region of Sinjar, an army officer and an MP said.

The heartland of Iraq's Yazidi minority, Sinjar is the site of frequent confrontations between security forces and local fighters affiliated with Turkey's banned separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The two sides traded accusations of having ignited the latest fighting, which broke out Sunday.

Sherwan al-Douberdani, a provincial deputy, said a soldier was killed, while a senior army official said two other soldiers were injured.

The clashes also cost the lives of a dozen Yazidi fighters, said the officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Iraqi security forces in a statement accused the Yazidi fighters of setting up roadblocks and preventing civilians from passing through in the village of Snuny north of Sinjar.

Soldiers attempted to open the roads Monday morning but came under "heavy fire", the statement said, pointing to the presence of "snipers on the rooftops" and mine-riddled roads.

The army responded and restored order there, the statement added.

