Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Iraq will hold its next parliamentary elections nearly a year early, in June 2021, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi announced on Friday.

"June 6, 2021, has been fixed as the date for the next legislative elections," said the premier, who came to power in May after months of protests forced his predecessor to resign.

The next parliamentary elections had originally been due to take place in May 2022.