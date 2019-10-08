(@imziishan)

Baghdad, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Iraq's president called Monday for a "halt to escalation" and proposed a national dialogue in response to nearly a week of anti-government protests that have left more than 100 dead.

In a televised address, President Barham Saleh said those who attacked protesters and security forces during mass rallies that have spiralled into violence were "the enemies of the people," hours after security forces admitted using "excessive force" in dealing with demonstrators the previous evening.