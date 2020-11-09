(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdad, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Iraq's pro-Tehran factions have welcomed Joe Biden's election as US president, alarming officials and activists in Baghdad who fear a US-Iran deescalation could empower hardliners in their own country.

Baghdad has long been caught in a tug-of-war for influence between its two main allies Washington and Tehran, made even more tense by outgoing US President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran since 2018.

Iraqi factions supported by Tehran are hoping Biden could roll back Trump's policies, which included bombing hardline groups and slapping sanctions on pro-Iran figures.

"Trump's era was a very negative one, a period of demolition," said Mohammad Mohyi, spokesman for Kataeb Hezbollah, a hardline pro-Iran faction in Iraq.

"We hope the new administration will resolve this, by ending the crisis and withdrawing its troops," he told AFP.

He slammed Trump for "the greatest crime" in January: killing Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and top Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who had a key role in founding Kataeb Hezbollah, in a drone strike on Baghdad.

Outraged by that targeted attack, Iraq's parliament voted to oust all foreign troops from the country. Trump fired back with threats of crippling sanctions on Iraq.

Many hope there could be change.

"Perhaps choosing someone who relies on a policy of coordination could pave the way for cooperation among countries," said Nasr al-Shammary, spokesman for the Iran-aligned Harakat al-Nujaba.

Khamees al-Khanjar, an influential Sunni leader who aligned with Iran in the 2018 elections, agreed.

"Biden's win is a new opportunity with the world, to turn a new page towards stability and dialogue," he said.

Youssif, an Iraqi blogger who preferred not to give his full name, appeared disturbed by those reactions.

"Those politicians, who called the US 'evil' and raised the phrase 'Death to America,' congratulated Biden for winning the presidential election -- as if an old friend has won," he told AFP.

- Factions 'emboldened' - Tensions between Iraq and the US flared earlier this year, as rocket attacks against the US embassy multiplied.

Mustafa al-Kadhemi, who took the reins as prime minister in May, has tried to repair ties and met Trump and top administration officials in Washington in August.

During the visit, Kadhemi also met Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which his advisers told AFP was a way to "open the door" in case of a Biden win.

Little is known about Biden's planned foreign policy agenda, although he has a legacy as one of the most senior Democrats to vote in favour of the 2003 Iraq invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.