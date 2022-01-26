UrduPoint.com

Iraq's Top Court Upholds Re-election Of Parliament Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Iraq's top court upholds re-election of parliament speaker

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Iraq's top court on Tuesday confirmed the re-election of Mohammed al-Halbussi as parliament speaker, following appeals against its conduct, paving the way towards the formation of a new government.

Hours later, rockets fell some 500 metres (1,640 feet) from Halbussi's home in the Gurma district of Anbar province, in what a security source told AFP was an attack that sought to target him.

Two children were hurt and taken to hospital, police said.

Two lawmakers had appealed Halbussi's re-election as speaker, a position historically reserved for Iraq's Sunni Arab minority, during parliament's opening session earlier in January which was overshadowed by disputes between rival blocs from the Shiite majority.

"The Federal Supreme Court rejected the appeal of two MPs who demanded the annulment of the inaugural session of parliament on January 9," in which Halbussi was re-elected, said presiding judge Jassim Mohammed Aboud.

The ruling will allow the resumption of parliament sessions, and along with them deliberations over the selection of a new president, who will in turn choose the next prime minister, to be approved by the legislature.

Lawmakers have until February 8 to elect a president -- a post historically allocated to a Kurd.

But negotiations between parties and coalitions seeking to form a parliamentary majority have been marked by tensions, particularly between key Shiite currents seeking to exert their influence.

Both the Coordination Framework and another bloc formed by firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr claim to have the majority needed to elect a president.

The legislature opened earlier this month to furious arguments between the rival factions.

Amid the debate, Mahmud al-Mashhadani -- the oldest member of parliament who was therefore chairing the opening session -- was taken ill and rushed to hospital.

When the session resumed an hour later, lawmakers re-elected Halbussi of the Sunni Taqadom party as speaker.

Appeals against the speaker's re-election were filed by Mashhadani and another MP, Bassem Khachan.

Several grenade attacks have in recent days targeted parties that could team up with Sadr to form a parliamentary coalition.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Supreme Court Police Minority Parliament Iraq January February Post From Government Top Arab Court

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

15 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

15 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

16 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

16 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

16 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.