UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq's Yazidis Crown New Spiritual Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Iraq's Yazidis crown new spiritual leader

Lalish, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Yazidis crowned a new spiritual leader on Wednesday at their holiest site of Lalish in northern Iraq, nearly two months after the death of the minority's top cleric.

Ali Alyas was formally named as the Yazidi "Baba Sheikh," the title for the religious guide of the esoteric community ravaged by the Islamic State group in 2014.

In his 40s, he is relatively young to receive the title.

The Yazidi's strict caste system stipulates that clerics can only hail from specific clans. Alyas's father was also a "Baba Sheikh." On Wednesday, hundreds of worshippers wearing medical masks gathered at the stone shrine of Lalish to pay their respects to the new leader.

Women wore brightly coloured clothes ornately decorated with beads, their hair covered in dainty white veils.

One by one, the worshippers approached Baba Sheikh Ali, who was dressed in neatly-pressed white, with an eggshell-coloured wrap over his shoulders.

He sat cross-legged as they kissed the red rug by his feet.

The previous Baba Sheikh, Khurto Hajji Ismail, died in October at the age of 87.

The community's secular chief Prince Hazem Tahsin Bek tapped Alyas as the spiritual leader earlier this week over Ismail's son.

But many Yazidi activists say the prince did not properly consult the minority's tribes and other notable figures to make his choice and should have delayed Wednesday's ceremony.

"I suspect new divisions within the community over this decision, which may eventually be rolled back," said activist Talal Murad, who also heads Ezidi24, a local outlet covering Yazidi affairs.

Yazidis are monotheistic but they believe God entrusted the world to seven angels, drawing accusations of "devil worship" from followers of other faiths.

They are born into their faith and must marry within it: conversions are not permitted and traditionally, those who marry outside are excommunicated.

They number around 1.5 million worldwide, of whom around 550,000 were living in Iraq's rugged northwest, concentrated around the enclave of Sinjar.

But in 2014, IS swept through Sinjar and, branding the Yazidis as infidels, killed the men, took the boys as child soldiers and forced the women into sexual slavery.

Several thousand Yazidis were killed and nearly 100,000 fled abroad, with others internally displaced in Iraq.

Yazidis describe it as the latest "genocide" to hit the Kurdish-speaking community in its 4,000-year history.

Ismail was credited with guiding the community through those horrors, particularly by opening the door for Yazidi survivors of IS to return to their families despite having been nominally "married" to men outside their faith.

Related Topics

World Minority Iraq Married Died Young Guide Hail SITE May October Women God From Top Million

Recent Stories

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

21 minutes ago

Govt taking concrete steps to reduce inflation: Kh ..

23 minutes ago

Six DSPs transferred

23 minutes ago

Portugal set to extend virus emergency

23 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force meets Naval Chief

26 minutes ago

Five more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar H ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.