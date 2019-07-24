UrduPoint.com
Ireland 207 All Out In England Test, Lead By 122 Runs

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Ireland 207 all out in England Test, lead by 122 runs

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Ireland were dismissed for 207 in reply to England's woeful 85, a first-innings lead of 122 runs, on the opening day of a one-off Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

Andrew Balbirnie top-scored with 55 -- the only fifty on either side so far in the match -- with pacemen Sam Curran, Olly Stone and Stuart Broad taking three wickets apiece.

Ireland, playing their first Test against England, established a strong position when veteran seamer Tim Murtagh took a stunning five wickets for 13 as the hosts were bowled out before lunch.

