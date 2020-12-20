UrduPoint.com
Ireland Bans Flights From Britain Over Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Irish government said Sunday that it would ban flights from Britain from midnight due to the swift spread of a new strain of coronavirus in England.

"In response to the identification of a new strain of Covid-19 in the South-East of England, the Government has announced a ban on all flights arriving into Ireland from Great Britain with effect from midnight tonight," the government said in a statement, adding that flights would be banned for at least 48 hours.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

