Ireland charges British man with threat 'to kill MP'

London, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :An Irish court on Sunday charged a British man with making a menacing phone call after he allegedly threatened to kill a female MP, national media reported.

The man's arrest came after Conservative MP David Amess was stabbed to death last month, prompting concerns over the level of threat faced by politicians and calls for better security.

Suspect Daniel Weavers, a 41-year-old engineer, appeared at a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday morning, The Irish Times reported.

He was remanded on bail until January after being charged with sending a menacing message by telephone from his home in a suburb of Cork.

The Irish Times reported that the man had made a threat to a female MP from Britain's Labour opposition party.

It said it understood that the unnamed MP had alerted police after she received a phone call on October 18 in which a person threatened to kill her.

Detective Eoghan O'Callaghan told the judge that the accused had made no reply when the charge was put to him after he was cautioned.

Weavers did not speak during the short hearing, the Irish Examiner reported.

Irish police said Saturday that they had arrested a man on suspicion of "making threats against a person from outside this jurisdiction".

They said officers seized a number of electronic devices while searching the residential property.

The threatening phone call was reportedly made three days after Amess's murder on October 15.

A 25-year-old man accused of murdering the Conservative MP in the southeastern English resort of Leigh-on-Sea will go on trial next year.

The Crown Prosecution Service has said Amess's murder has a "terrorist connection" with "religious and ideological motivations".

British police on October 27 arrested a man after senior Labour politician Angela Rayner received a string of threatening and abusive phone calls.