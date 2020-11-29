Ireland edge tenacious Georgia in Autumn Nations Cup

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Ireland secured an Autumn Nations Cup play-off against Scotland next weekend with an edgy 23-10 victory over a tenacious Georgia at Lansdowne Road on Sunday.

Billy Burns' 15 points on his first Test start was the highlight of the hosts' performance but it was the visitors who scored the first try of the game through Giorgi Kveseladze.

It was a much improved performance by the away team after failing to register a point in their previous two matches and they will hope Covid-affected Fiji are able to field a side next weekend in their play-off.