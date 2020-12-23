Ireland extends Britain air travel ban over virus to Dec 31

(@FahadShabbir)

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Ireland on Tuesday extended its air travel ban on travellers arriving from Britain to December 31 to curb the spread of a new variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Michael Martin said.

Dublin extended the restrictions despite an EU recommendation that member states allow essential travel to resume.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the decision had been made "to judge the health issue" and that there had been "an imperative to act".

