Ireland Imposes New Virus Curbs Until After Christmas

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Ireland imposes new virus curbs until after Christmas

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Ireland on Tuesday announced fresh coronavirus restrictions until January 12 to curb the spread of new infections.

In an address Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said the country would return to the "level five of the plan for living with Covid" following a 10 percent growth in the virus.

Under the restrictions families are asked to stay at home with certain exceptions.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

