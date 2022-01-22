UrduPoint.com

Ireland Lifts Most Covid Curbs As Omicron Infections Fall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Ireland lifts most Covid curbs as Omicron infections fall

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin announced Friday most pandemic restrictions will be scrapped, including early closing times and other curbs on hospitality venues, declaring the country had "weathered the Omicron storm".

The stringent rules, beefed up last month as the variant prompted a surge of new infections -- forcing nightclubs to close over the Christmas period -- will be lifted from 0600 GMT Saturday after new cases and other key indicators eased in recent weeks.

"I have stood here on many dark days but today is a good day," Martin said in a televised announcement in Dublin.

"We've concluded that the rationale or justification for continuing most of our public health restrictions are no longer in place.

"The majority of public health measures that we've had to live with will be removed," he added, while cautioning "the pandemic isn't over".

Ireland only fully reopened in October, after 18 months of rolling lockdowns that then returned in early December.

Friday's decision means pubs, bars and restaurants can operate normal trading hours -- rather than closing in early evening -- and no longer need a Covid pass system or social distancing.

Meanwhile indoor and outdoor events will not have any crowd limits imposed on them and different households can gather without restrictions on numbers.

Employees can also gradually return to workplaces from next week.

Masks will still be needed in some settings, while self-isolation rules will also remain for now for those who test positive for Covid-19 and their close contacts as well as symptomatic people.

Ireland, which has a population of around five million people, has recorded more than 6,000 deaths from the virus.

The country has seen high levels of vaccine uptake, with nearly two-thirds of those aged over five receiving a booster jab in recent months.

"Ireland's first class vaccination programme and the rollout of boosters has utterly transformed our situation," Martin said in his address.

"It was our vaccinations and boosters that prevented the recent wave of infection translating into much more serious levels of illness and death."

Related Topics

Storm Prime Minister Christmas Dublin Ireland October December From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd January 2022

1 hour ago
 White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 He ..

White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 Helicopters to Ukraine

10 hours ago
 NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Easter ..

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Eastern Part - Spokesperson

10 hours ago
 US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have S ..

US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

10 hours ago
 White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US ..

White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US Always Conducts Contingency Pl ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.