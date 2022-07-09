UrduPoint.com

Ireland Make History With 23-12 Win Over 14-man All Blacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Ireland make history with 23-12 win over 14-man All Blacks

Dunedin, New Zealand, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Ireland made history on Saturday by beating the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time with a 23-12 triumph in the second Test in Dunedin.

Prop Andrew Porter was the hero for the visitors, scoring both their tries, while an indisciplined New Zealand played the most of the match with 14 men after a reckless first-half which featured two yellow cards, and a red for replacement prop Angus Ta'avao.

Ireland led 10-7 at the interval and pulled clear after the break to equal their highest winning margin against New Zealand, matching the 11-point victory in Chicago six years ago, their first win in 111 years of trying.

Ireland have won four of their last seven matches against the All Blacks and can secure a rare series win for any nation on New Zealand soil by winning next Saturday's third Test in Wellington.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said he would not take long to reflect on making history a week after their 42-19 first Test loss in Auckland.

"No Irish team has ever done it before. We are delighted but it is all on the line next week," Sexton told Sky sports.

"We didn't give the best account of ourselves last week and the All Blacks punished us for our mistakes but they (the coaching team) put us in a really good place." Reduced to 14 men for 50 minutes, the All Blacks never looked like repeating last week's try-fest at Eden Park, crossing through fly-half Beauden Barrett just before halftime and replacement wing Will Jordan near the end.

Porter's tries came at the start of each half, doubling his career tally to four.

The Leinster loosehead was just as proud of the scrum improvement and the determination of his side to respond to a resounding defeat.

"It is hard to put into words how I feel right now to be honest. It is an incredible group of lads to work with, to bounce back from last week.

