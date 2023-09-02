Open Menu

Ireland Need To 'go Up A Gear' To Be World Cup Contenders: MacNeill

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Ireland need to 'go up a gear' to be World Cup contenders: MacNeill

Paris, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Ireland need more players to step up as leaders to help talismanic skipper Johnny Sexton and play more expansively if they are to be genuine Rugby World Cup contenders, former Irish full-back Hugo MacNeill has told AFP.

Ireland have achieved the Six Nations Grand Slam three times this century but their Rugby World Cup record is underwhelming.

They have yet to reach the semi-finals and this time round have handed a daunting draw.

They face defending champions South Africa, who they play for the first time in a World Cup, and dangerous Scotland in Pool B.

If they progress their likely quarter-final opponents are either hosts France or New Zealand.

"If Ireland are to be genuine contenders they need leaders to emerge and to develop an expansive backline game," MacNeill -- a member of the 1982 and 1985 Triple Crown-winning teams -- told AFP.

"They are not going to trouble the Springboks in the line-outs nor the driving maul. They need to spread the ball around.

"I think the draw is very tough, especially when a key part of Ireland's fortunes hang on keeping Sexton fit.

"Being in a very tough side of the draw he has to play in the big games, and if he is injured it will impact on Ireland's chances.

" The 37-times capped MacNeill says, even at 38, Sexton remains "pivotal" to Ireland's chances.

However, should he suffer an injury it will make it all the more important that others, with the honourable exception of veteran flanker Peter O'Mahony, show they are leaders too.

MacNeill, who also played three Tests for the British & Irish Lions on the 1983 tour of New Zealand, highlights how, in the absence of the injured Sexton, Leinster lacked leadership in last season's Champions Cup final.

Leinster, who provide the vast majority of players for both the Irish squad and starting XV, let slip a 17-0 lead to lose 27-26 to defending champions La Rochelle.

"There is a massive dependency on Johnny Sexton in terms of leadership," said MacNeill.

"It was very evident when he was not playing in the final that no-one stepped forward.

"Ireland need players like James Ryan and Caelan Doris to be leaders.

"England, the only northern hemisphere side to lift the trophy, did so because they not only had, in my opinion, the greatest captain of all time in Martin Johnson, but also leaders all over the pitch.

"They had Lawrence Dallaglio, Matt Dawson, Will Greenwood and Mike Catt.

"In Jonny Wilkinson they had a fantastic executioner."

Related Topics

Injured Century World France La Rochelle Progress Lawrence Lead Ireland South Africa All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

48 minutes ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

10 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

10 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

10 hours ago
 AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

10 hours ago
Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

10 hours ago
 Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of s ..

Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

10 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against sm ..

Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against smuggling of sugar

10 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for savin ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for saving youth from drugs

10 hours ago
 Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijack ..

Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijacked' buildings

10 hours ago
 Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Departme ..

Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) to abide by LHC verd ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous