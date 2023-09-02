Ireland need to 'go up a gear' to be World Cup contenders: MacNeill

Paris, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Ireland need more players to step up as leaders to help talismanic skipper Johnny Sexton and play more expansively if they are to be genuine Rugby World Cup contenders, former Irish full-back Hugo MacNeill has told AFP.

Ireland have achieved the Six Nations Grand Slam three times this century but their Rugby World Cup record is underwhelming.

They have yet to reach the semi-finals and this time round have handed a daunting draw.

They face defending champions South Africa, who they play for the first time in a World Cup, and dangerous Scotland in Pool B.

If they progress their likely quarter-final opponents are either hosts France or New Zealand.

"If Ireland are to be genuine contenders they need leaders to emerge and to develop an expansive backline game," MacNeill -- a member of the 1982 and 1985 Triple Crown-winning teams -- told AFP.

"They are not going to trouble the Springboks in the line-outs nor the driving maul. They need to spread the ball around.

"I think the draw is very tough, especially when a key part of Ireland's fortunes hang on keeping Sexton fit.

"Being in a very tough side of the draw he has to play in the big games, and if he is injured it will impact on Ireland's chances.

" The 37-times capped MacNeill says, even at 38, Sexton remains "pivotal" to Ireland's chances.

However, should he suffer an injury it will make it all the more important that others, with the honourable exception of veteran flanker Peter O'Mahony, show they are leaders too.

MacNeill, who also played three Tests for the British & Irish Lions on the 1983 tour of New Zealand, highlights how, in the absence of the injured Sexton, Leinster lacked leadership in last season's Champions Cup final.

Leinster, who provide the vast majority of players for both the Irish squad and starting XV, let slip a 17-0 lead to lose 27-26 to defending champions La Rochelle.

"There is a massive dependency on Johnny Sexton in terms of leadership," said MacNeill.

"It was very evident when he was not playing in the final that no-one stepped forward.

"Ireland need players like James Ryan and Caelan Doris to be leaders.

"England, the only northern hemisphere side to lift the trophy, did so because they not only had, in my opinion, the greatest captain of all time in Martin Johnson, but also leaders all over the pitch.

"They had Lawrence Dallaglio, Matt Dawson, Will Greenwood and Mike Catt.

"In Jonny Wilkinson they had a fantastic executioner."