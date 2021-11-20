Ireland on the rise but past World Cup pain is a warning: ex-prop Horan

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Ireland's dominant performance over New Zealand last Saturday was down to "bold" selection decisions by head coach Andy Farrell but former Test prop Marcus Horan says the Irish must not get ahead of themselves.

Farrell's men will bid to round off the year with an eighth consecutive win when they host Argentina -- so often their bogey side at the Rugby World Cup -- on Sunday at Lansdowne Road.

Despite the side's recent impressive form Horan warned against complacency ahead of the tournament in less than two years' time.

Horan -- an integral part of the 2009 Six Nations Grand Slam winning side -- has been at the wrong end of a Pumas defeat in the disastrous 2007 World Cup campaign which saw them exit at the group stage.

Ireland had gone into the sport's quadrennial showpiece event on the back of winning the Triple Crown and finishing second in the Six Nations on points difference to France.

"There are too many factors at play to be honest to say hang our hat on that win over the All Blacks for the Rugby World Cup," he told AFP.

"We (in 2007) came off a really good Six Nations and it backfired on us.

"You get hit by a couple of injuries and it is game over, teams need a lot of things aligned, luck is needed, decisions going your way otherwise the rug gets pulled from under you.

"I have seen it so many times." Horan -- a two-time European Cup winner with Munster -- said there are a lot of positives to be taken out of the win over the All Blacks.

"I think for us it makes the squad a lot more confident after a performance like that and beating teams like that," he said.

"But there are too many variables between now and 2023.

"If we lose a game in the Six Nations are we going to say is that the end of our hopes? "Perspective is very important." Horan said Farrell deserves credit for leaving experienced players like Munster trio Conor Murray, Keith Earls and Peter O'Mahony on the bench.

Instead he placed his confidence in Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe and Caelan Doris -- the latter two repaid that by scoring tries in the win over the All Blacks.

"Farrell has made bold decisions leaving guys out and on the bench," said Horan.

"A Munster man might feel aggrieved about that but Leinster are the dominant force at the moment (12 of the starting side were from the province).

"The guys stepped up to that." - 'Youth and experience' - Johnny Sexton had spoken of how reassuring it was to see Murray and Earls (both with over 90 caps) and O'Mahony (who has more than 70) coming on to replace tired legs.

Horan said it was testament to good man management the older heads had not taken umbrage at being replacements.

"Some of the guys are in the twilight of their career but look at their performances last Saturday," he said.

"The guys who came on had as much of an impact.

"Give credit to management they have handled egos and people really well.

"The bravery of coaches to make decisions like that over someone with the experience of Peter O'Mahony stands out.

"The professionalism of Peter and Conor Murray to put the disappointment aside shows what a great team and squad effort it was.

"There is a good mix of youth and experience which is exciting but whether all the guys will be involved in the World Cup is debatable." Horan sais this empathy -- of helping one's rivals for a starting spot -- which is a feature of the present squad was reflected by Sexton's praise for his most likely successor Joey Carbery.

Carbery came on for Sexton with 16 minutes remaining and kicked three crucial penalties -- erasing some bitter memories of two years ruined by injury.

"Johnny respects quality players," said Horan.

"There is no doubt he is the last player who ever wants to leave a game early.

"However, for a guy (Carbery) to step in and have the ability to do what he did, he (Sexton) really respects that.

"Johnny is never going to give it up (his shirt) you will have to wrench it off him but he would be the first to help if Carbery were eventually to do that."