Ireland overpower Italy as injuries cloud Rugby World Cup warm-up win

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dublin, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Caelan Doris scored two tries while Jack Conan suffered an injury scare as Ireland overpowered Italy 33-17 in their opening Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Dublin on Saturday.

Back-row Conan left the field shortly before half-time and was later pictured in a protective boot on the bench.

Full-back Jimmy O'Brien and scrum-half Craig Casey were also withdrawn for treatment to give Ireland coach Andy Farrell further cause for concern as his side eased to a 15th successive home victory.

Jack Crowley impressed in the absence of suspended Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, with the starting XV showing just three survivors from the team that clinched a Six Nations Grand Slam against England in March.

But Ireland, top of the world rankings, still ran in three tries before the break to lead 21-3 at half-time.

"It was a very enjoyable one - it's great be up and running although it was far from a perfect performance," back-row Doris told Amazon Prime.

"Hopefully the rust will come off and we'll put in better performances." With star fly-half Sexton banned for all three of Ireland's warm-up games, Crowley started at stand-off and was partnered by Munster colleague Craig Casey in a team led by lock Iain Henderson.

Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale made his first Test appearance in over three years after slipping down the pecking order following injury.

Tommaso Allan's early penalty gave Italy, beaten 25-13 by Scotland in a warm-up match last week, the lead before Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne forced his way over for the first try of the game.

Doris and Stuart McCloskey also crossed Italy's line, Crowley converting all three tries.

Italy's task was made harder when Danilo Fischetti was sin-binned shortly before back-row Doris scored.

Ireland are one of the leading contenders to win the World Cup even though they will arrive in France next month having never gone beyond the quarter-finals.

A much-improved Italy reduced Ireland's lead to 21-10 early in the second half after replacement Lorenzo Pani scored a try converted by Allan.

A driving maul led to Cian Healy scoring Ireland's fourth try, with Crowley missing his first conversion of the match.

Tommaso Menoncello then crashed over for a converted try that just about kept Italy in the game at 26-17 down.

But Doris's second try, seven minutes from time, put the result beyond doubt and an injured Menoncello then left the field in tears, clearly fearing for his World Cup hopes.

Ireland now have a fortnight's break until their next warm-up match, at home to England on August 19. Italy plays Romania on the same day.