UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland Preparing 2020 Budget On Basis Of No-deal Brexit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:50 PM

Ireland preparing 2020 budget on basis of no-deal Brexit

Dublin, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Ireland is preparing its 2020 budget on the basis that Britain will crash out of the EU in a no-deal Brexit, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said Wednesday.

"Basing budget 2020 on the assumption of a no-deal Brexit is a sensible budgetary strategy and one that the government intends to follow," said Donohoe.

"A no deal Brexit will have profound implications for Ireland on all levels. These include macroeconomic, trade and sectoral challenges, both immediately and in the longer term." Donohoe's remarks offer the clearest indication yet the Irish government considers a no-deal the most likely outcome of Britain's divorce project with the EU.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to "do or die" Brexit on October 31, whether or not a withdrawal agreement has been ratified to dampen the effects of the split.

"Given the uncertainty and lack of clarity regarding the timing and format that the United Kingdom exit will take, preparing for a no deal Brexit is the most sensible and it is the safest option," Donohoe told reporters.

As Britain's closest trading partner Ireland stands to have 55,000 fewer citizens in work and a GDP diminished by six percentage points in case of a no-deal Brexit, according to government figures.

The 2.8 billion euro ($3.08 billion) 2020 budget package will contain expenditure schemes designed to shore up sectors most exposed to Brexit fallout, likely to include agriculture and manufacturing.

Related Topics

Budget Agriculture Divorce Split Ireland United Kingdom Euro Brexit October 2020 All Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate ..

1 hour ago

Two arrested in transfer fraud raids in Belgium, M ..

1 minute ago

PCB reiterates commitment to provide complete secu ..

1 hour ago

RPO Rawalpindi reviews security arrangements of 11 ..

1 minute ago

ANP moves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PA for use of complet ..

2 minutes ago

Dengue confirmed among 7 patients

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.