Ireland Recommends Suspending AstraZeneca Jab Over Blood Clot Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Ireland's vaccine taskforce on Sunday recommended temporarily suspending the rollout of the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab, following reports of blood clots in adults who received the shot.

"The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that the administration of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca be temporarily deferred from this morning," Ireland's deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said in a statement.

He said the recommendation has been made "on the precautionary principal" after "a report from the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four new reports of serious blood clotting events in adults after vaccination".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

