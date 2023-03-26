UrduPoint.com

Ireland Rest Captain Balbirnie For Bangladesh T20s

Published March 26, 2023

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie will be rested for this week's T20 series against Bangladesh and will be replaced by vice-captain Paul Stirling, selectors said Sunday.

"We flagged before the tour that there may be an element of player rotation this year due to the anticipated volume of cricket we will be playing," coach Heinrich Malan said.

"I see it is an essential part of squad and player management that we give our leading players adequate down time for their physical and mental health," Malan said in a statement.

The three T20s begin in Chittagong on Monday. Bangladesh took the preceding ODI series 2-0. The two teams will also play a one-off Test in early April.

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Tom Mayes, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

