Ireland Secure Bonus Point Win Against Italy In Six Nations

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

Ireland secure bonus point win against Italy in Six Nations

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Ireland are a bonus point win away from the Six Nations title after beating Italy 50-17 at an empty Landsowne Road on Saturday.

Two tries from debutant Hugo Keenan helped the hosts achieve their aim of a bonus point win against a spirited Italy.

The Irish will need to repeat that against France next Saturday in Paris to assure themselves of the title.

The game was postponed from March due to the coronavirus pandemic and had to be played without spectators due to virus protocols.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

