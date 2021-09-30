Ireland sees economy growing by more than 15% this year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dublin, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Irish economy is expected to expand by just over 15 percent this year as multinational companies continue to be drawn to the country by its low corporate tax rate, the finance ministry said Thursday.

According to the ministry's forecast, which will form the basis for the government's 2022 budget, gross domestic product will expand by 15.6 percent in 2021 compared with 2020.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe said "the projections show that the economy is rebounding quickly" following three coronavirus lockdowns.

The spectacular growth rate reflects Ireland's attractiveness to international companies with its corporate tax rate of 12.5 percent, the ministry said.

Nevertheless, Donohoe explained that the so-called effect of "contract manufacturing" -- where the production and sale of goods takes place abroad but count as exports -- actually distorts the growth rate.

Subtracting this effect meant that the economy would expand by a much more modest 5.6 percent this year, he said.

Ireland is holding out against a US-led effort to agree a global minimum rate for multinationals.

Earlier, Donohoe had complained that current proposals for a global minimum rate of corporation tax offered little "clarity".

"If certainty and stability can be brought to bear, I believe we'll make the case for Ireland entering the agreement," he told state broadcaster RTE.

"If not, we'll stay where we are."