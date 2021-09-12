UrduPoint.com

Ireland Sees Steady Growth Of Electric, Hybrid Car Sales

DUBLIN, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:Electric and hybrid cars are gaining popularity over traditional fossil-fuel ones in Ireland, according to recent data released by the country's Central Statistics Office.

Over 35 percent of new private cars sold in Ireland in August were electric and hybrid ones, the office said.

This represented an increase of nearly 15 percentage points compared to the 20.57-percent share of such cars in all new private car purchases in the country in the same month of last year.

A total of 8,563 new private cars were sold in Ireland in August, of which 3,027 were electric and hybrid ones, up 16.

34 percent and 99.93 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

In the first eight months of 2021, 29,207 electric and hybrid cars were sold, accounting for 32.95 percent of all the new private cars sold in the country in this period.

This represented a 13.81-percentage-point increase from the 19.14-percent share held by electric and hybrid cars in the total sales of new private cars in the same period of last year.

