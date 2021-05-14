Ireland shuts down health IT system after ransomware attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Ireland's health authority said Friday it had shut down its computer systems after experiencing a "significant ransomware attack".

"We have taken the precaution of shutting down all our IT systems in order to protect them from this attack and to allow us (to) fully assess the situation with our own security partners," the Health Service Executive said on Twitter.