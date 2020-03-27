UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland Star McClean Fined Over Balaclava Post

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:20 PM

Ireland star McClean fined over balaclava post

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Ireland international James McClean has been fined two weeks' wages by Stoke City and agreed to delete his Instagram account after posting what the Championship club termed "an inappropriate social media post".

The 30-year-old Northern Ireland-born midfielder posed in a black balaclava while teaching his children a "history" lesson.

Balaclavas are associated in Northern Ireland with the paramilitary Irish Republican Army (IRA).

"Stoke City can confirm that, following an internal disciplinary review, disciplinary action has been taken against James McClean for an inappropriate social media post," said a club statement on Friday.

"McClean has been fined two weeks' wages by the club and has also agreed to delete his Instagram account.

"The player has expressed contrition and recognises that the post was ill-advised and offensive."McClean, who opted to play for the Republic of Ireland at senior level instead of Northern Ireland, said he did not intend to cause offence and apologised "unreservedly".

The player has previously sparked controversy over his decision not to wear a shirt with a remembrance poppy. Poppies are worn in Britain as a show of support for the armed forces community, particularly in the lead up to Remebrance Sunday.

Related Topics

Army Social Media Stoke Lead Ireland Sunday Post Instagram

Recent Stories

No contacts between Riyadh and Moscow over increas ..

2 hours ago

Caravan of Migrant Workers Flocks Back to India's ..

54 seconds ago

'She just had a cough': Teen's COVID-19 death shak ..

56 seconds ago

Spain death toll hits 4,858 as 769 die in 24 hours ..

57 seconds ago

Residents asked to remove stagnant water to preven ..

58 seconds ago

Asad Qaiser donates Rs 5 million to provide ration ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.