Ireland suffer blow as Porter ruled out of rest of Six Nations

Dublin, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Ireland suffered a blow to their Six Nations title hopes on Thursday as prop Andrew Porter was ruled out of their final two matches due to an ankle injury.

Porter, 26, and fellow prop Tadhg Furlong have become mainstays of the starting XV under head coach Andy Farrell.

The 42-times capped Porter suffered the injury during Ireland's 57-6 thumping of Italy last Sunday.

"Following a scan on his injured ankle, Andrew Porter has been ruled out of the remainder of our #GuinnessSixNations campaign," the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) tweeted.

"He has returned to @LeinsterRugby and his medical treatment will be managed by the Leinster Medical Team."Porter will miss Ireland's tricky away match against England on March 12 and the final game at home to Scotland a week later.

Both Ireland and England have lost a game apiece but still entertain hopes of the title -- they must hope Grand Slam chasing France slip up against either the Welsh on March 11 or England in Paris on March 19.