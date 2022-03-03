UrduPoint.com

Ireland Suffer Blow As Porter Ruled Out Of Rest Of Six Nations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Ireland suffer blow as Porter ruled out of rest of Six Nations

Dublin, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Ireland suffered a blow to their Six Nations title hopes on Thursday as prop Andrew Porter was ruled out of their final two matches due to an ankle injury.

Porter, 26, and fellow prop Tadhg Furlong have become mainstays of the starting XV under head coach Andy Farrell.

The 42-times capped Porter suffered the injury during Ireland's 57-6 thumping of Italy last Sunday.

"Following a scan on his injured ankle, Andrew Porter has been ruled out of the remainder of our #GuinnessSixNations campaign," the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) tweeted.

"He has returned to @LeinsterRugby and his medical treatment will be managed by the Leinster Medical Team."Porter will miss Ireland's tricky away match against England on March 12 and the final game at home to Scotland a week later.

Both Ireland and England have lost a game apiece but still entertain hopes of the title -- they must hope Grand Slam chasing France slip up against either the Welsh on March 11 or England in Paris on March 19.

Related Topics

Football Injured France Paris Ireland Italy March Sunday Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

9 minutes ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

26 minutes ago
 Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

1 hour ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

2 hours ago
 Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers o ..

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry( FPCCI ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russ ..

Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>