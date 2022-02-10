Ireland suffer huge blow as Sexton ruled out of France clash

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Ireland's talismanic captain Johnny Sexton will miss this weekend's Six Nations clash with France in Paris due to a hamstring injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old declared himself fit earlier in the week despite taking some heavy hits in the opening 29-7 victory over defending champions Wales last Saturday.

"Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out with a hamstring strain sustained in training yesterday," read the IRFU statement.

Joey Carbery, who has only himself returned to action recently, steps in for Sexton at fly-half, and will partner scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.

Carbery has impressed since he returned to the Test fold, steering them over the line against New Zealand last November -- after Sexton went off injured -- and then started in the hammering of Argentina a week later.

Sexton's Leinster team-mate in second-row James Ryan replaces him as captain as has been the case in the past couple of years when he has been injured.

Aside from Sexton's absence head coach Andy Farrell has selected the same starting lineup that dominated Wales.

The only other personnel changes sees the recall of fit again British and Irish Lions duo lock Iain Henderson and centre Robbie Henshaw onto the replacements bench.

Ireland to Paris seeking their 10th successive Test victory, although the vibrant French have beaten them in their last two meetings.

Ireland (15-1) Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter, Ronan KelleherReplacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Robbie HenshawCoach: Andy Farrell (ENG)