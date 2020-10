Ireland team to play Italy in Six Nations

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Ireland team to play Italy in a Six Nations international at Lansdowne Road on Saturday after the match was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic: Team (15-1)Jacob Stockdale; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Hugo Keenan; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; CJ Stander, Will Connors, Caelan Doris; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Andrew Porter, Rob Herring, Cian HealyReplacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O'Mahony, Jamison Gibson Park, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw