Ireland to decide French murder extradition in October

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Ireland's high court will rule on 12 October whether France can extradite a Briton convicted of murdering one of its citizens in 1996, a judge said Friday.

Ian Bailey, 63, is fighting extradition after a Paris court sentenced him in his absence last year to 25 years in jail for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

The 39-year old wife of French film producer Daniel Toscan du Plantier was found dead outside her isolated holiday home near the seaside village of Schull in County Cork on 23 December 1996.

She was wearing night clothes and beaten on the head with a concrete block, and her death has become one of France and Ireland's most infamous unresolved killings.

At the conclusion of the three day hearing, judge Paul Burns said the determination of the case would be published on 12 October with Bailey remanded on custody until then.

Bailey -- who was arrested and questioned but never charged by Irish prosecutors over the case -- watched from the court in a navy blazer, blue and white striped shirt and scarf.

State counsel Robert Barron said there was a "strong public interest" in surrendering Bailey to France.

"Mr Bailey is the man who has been suspected.

.. of this killing for 24 years," he said.

The Plantier family "feel they haven't achieved justice", he told the court.

"The respondent opposes his surrender on the basis of what might be described as the will o'the wisp concept of abuse of process." Previous French extradition bids for Bailey were struck down by Ireland's supreme court in 2012 and again at the high court in 2017.

Bailey's defence has claimed French authorities have "lost the right" to make a third attempt after a "wanton" delay in prosecuting him.

They previously said the "wave of arrest warrants" was "so oppressive and burdensome" it breached his rights.

His defence said the 2019 Paris trial was flawed -- admitting as evidence a statement recanted by a witness and mental assessments by psychologists who never met him.

The Plantier case has been fraught with issues from the start.

A forensic officer did not reach the crime scene for 36 hours and the police investigation was described as "thoroughly flawed" by the then Irish director of public prosecutions.

Plantier's family denounced the Irish investigation as a "judicial fiasco" and a "denial of justice" in 2014.