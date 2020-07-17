UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland To Decide French Murder Extradition In October

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Ireland to decide French murder extradition in October

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Ireland's high court will rule on 12 October whether France can extradite a Briton convicted of murdering one of its citizens in 1996, a judge said Friday.

Ian Bailey, 63, is fighting extradition after a Paris court sentenced him in his absence last year to 25 years in jail for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

The 39-year old wife of French film producer Daniel Toscan du Plantier was found dead outside her isolated holiday home near the seaside village of Schull in County Cork on 23 December 1996.

She was wearing night clothes and beaten on the head with a concrete block, and her death has become one of France and Ireland's most infamous unresolved killings.

At the conclusion of the three day hearing, judge Paul Burns said the determination of the case would be published on 12 October with Bailey remanded on custody until then.

Bailey -- who was arrested and questioned but never charged by Irish prosecutors over the case -- watched from the court in a navy blazer, blue and white striped shirt and scarf.

State counsel Robert Barron said there was a "strong public interest" in surrendering Bailey to France.

"Mr Bailey is the man who has been suspected.

.. of this killing for 24 years," he said.

The Plantier family "feel they haven't achieved justice", he told the court.

"The respondent opposes his surrender on the basis of what might be described as the will o'the wisp concept of abuse of process." Previous French extradition bids for Bailey were struck down by Ireland's supreme court in 2012 and again at the high court in 2017.

Bailey's defence has claimed French authorities have "lost the right" to make a third attempt after a "wanton" delay in prosecuting him.

They previously said the "wave of arrest warrants" was "so oppressive and burdensome" it breached his rights.

His defence said the 2019 Paris trial was flawed -- admitting as evidence a statement recanted by a witness and mental assessments by psychologists who never met him.

The Plantier case has been fraught with issues from the start.

A forensic officer did not reach the crime scene for 36 hours and the police investigation was described as "thoroughly flawed" by the then Irish director of public prosecutions.

Plantier's family denounced the Irish investigation as a "judicial fiasco" and a "denial of justice" in 2014.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Murder Supreme Court Police Film And Movies Jail France Wife Paris Cork Man Ireland October December 2017 2019 Family From Court

Recent Stories

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

52 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

4 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

4 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

4 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.