(@FahadShabbir)

Dublin, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Ireland's coronavirus lockdown will be extended by two weeks to May 18, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday.

"We need two more weeks of tight restrictions to weaken the virus further", Varadkar said in a televised address.

The lockdown which came into effect on March 28 had been due to expire Tuesday.