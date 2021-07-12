UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland To Host All Blacks, Japan And Pumas In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Ireland to host All Blacks, Japan and Pumas in November

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Ireland will host New Zealand in November for the first time at Lansdowne Road since their historic 16-9 home victory against them in 2018, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Monday.

The All Blacks, who face Ireland on November 13, gained their revenge in the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals, winning 46-14.

The teams are also due to play a three-Test series in New Zealand during the northern hemisphere's close season in 2022.

Andy Farrell's side will also face Japan, whom they beat 39-31 in Dublin earlier this month, on November 6 and Argentina on November 21.

Ireland begin their autumn series away to the United States in Las Vegas on October 30 before returning home. Ireland routed the USA 71-10 on Saturday.

"The July window has been a fantastic period of growth for this group and it was brilliant to have fans back... for both games," said Farrell.

"We have an exciting year of rugby ahead with an action-packed autumn international window, the Six Nations Championship and a tour of New Zealand."

Related Topics

USA Football World Road Dublin Las Vegas Ireland Argentina Japan United States July October November 2018 2019 All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan trade potential $10 billion, actual tra ..

29 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 unveiled as new Mid-Range Killer o ..

34 minutes ago

34,536 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

52 minutes ago

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.