UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland To Impose Coronavirus Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:10 AM

Ireland to impose coronavirus lockdown

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Ireland is to impose a lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

"Everybody must stay at home, in all circumstances," he said of the new measures to come into force at midnight (0000 GMT) on Saturday and last until 12 April.

Exceptions will be made for essential workers, medical appointments and the purchase of food.

Travel for "vital family reasons", for farming and exercise within two kilometres (one mile) of homes will also be allowed.

All public or private gatherings "of any number of people" outside a single household are also prohibited.

"These are radical actions aimed at saving as many people's lives as possible," said Varadkar at a press conference.

"I'm asking us for a time to forego our personal liberties and freedoms for a greater cause." There have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths and 2,121 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland, according to department of health figures released earlier Friday.

Earlier this month the Irish government ordered schools, universities and pubs to close nationwide.

Swathes of non-essential businesses were also ordered shut earlier this week as Ireland braced for an uptick of COVID-19 cases within its borders.

Emergency coronavirus legislation passed through the final stages of Irish parliament and was signed into law by president Michael D. Higgins earlier Friday.

The bill enacts a rent freeze and a moratorium on evictions for the duration of the crisis.

It also streamlines the registration of healthcare and defence forces staff returning to the workforce, and enables the Irish government's financial supports to those laid off as a result of COVID-19 business closures.

"The legislation is emergency legislation for a time of crisis," said Higgins in a statement.

"These are difficult times, but our difficulties will come to an end.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Parliament Rent Leo Ireland April Family All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of three people, 72 new COV ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss effort ..

8 hours ago

RTA completes disinfection of metro trains, trams, ..

8 hours ago

Charity organisations in Dubai donate AED52 millio ..

9 hours ago

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

9 hours ago

Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanct ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.