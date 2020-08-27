Ireland to nominate candidates for EU trade chief role

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Ireland's government was on Thursday asked to propose candidates to replace EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, who resigned after breaching coronavirus guidelines.

Hogan, one of the EU's most senior officials and a powerful force in Brexit talks, quit on Wednesday after a week of increasing pressure about his recent trip home to Ireland.

On Thursday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis would take over his duties in the interim.

Von der Leyen also set in train the process of appointing Hogan's successor, witha decision to be taken "at a later stage", she said in a statement.