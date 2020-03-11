UrduPoint.com
Ireland To Play Slovakia In Euro 2020 Play-off Behind Closed Doors

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Ireland to play Slovakia in Euro 2020 play-off behind closed doors

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Euro 2020 play-off match between the Republic of Ireland and Slovakia in Bratislava on March 26 will be played behind closed doors, the Slovak Football Association (SFA) announced on Tuesday.

The SFA executive committee made the decision "as all public bodies have been banned from organising any public, sports or cultural events" in the country of 5.

4 million people, SFA official Peter Surin told AFP.

Outgoing Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini announced the measures on Monday in response to the spread of coronavirus. Slovakia has seven confirmed cases.

The ban on holding public events is only valid until March 23 but Surin said "these measures may be prolonged and we would have too little time to inform our fans should a similar ban be in place also after this date."

