UrduPoint.com

Ireland To Require Negative COVID-19 Test Result For All Arrivals

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:50 AM

Ireland to require negative COVID-19 test result for all arrivals

DUBLIN, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:A negative COVID-19 test result will be required for all people coming to Ireland starting from Friday, announced the Irish government on Tuesday.

Passengers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the disease in the past six months will also be required to provide a certified negative result from an antigen test taken within 48 hours before their arrival, according to a statement issued by the government.

A proof of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours before arrival will be required for those who have not been fully vaccinated, said the statement.

The new measure will apply for a minimum period of two weeks, it said, adding that it will be "kept under review with a view to removal as soon as possible thereafter taking account of the overall epidemiological situation."

Related Topics

Ireland All From Government

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

3 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.