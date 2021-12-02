Ireland to require negative COVID-19 test result for all arrivals

DUBLIN, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:A negative COVID-19 test result will be required for all people coming to Ireland starting from Friday, announced the Irish government on Tuesday.

Passengers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the disease in the past six months will also be required to provide a certified negative result from an antigen test taken within 48 hours before their arrival, according to a statement issued by the government.

A proof of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours before arrival will be required for those who have not been fully vaccinated, said the statement.

The new measure will apply for a minimum period of two weeks, it said, adding that it will be "kept under review with a view to removal as soon as possible thereafter taking account of the overall epidemiological situation."