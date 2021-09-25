UrduPoint.com

Ireland, USA Rugby Union Clash Cancelled Over Covid Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Los Angeles, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Ireland's rugby international against the United States in Las Vegas next month has been cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, officials said Friday.

The Six Nations side were due to face the US Eagles at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team, on October 30.

However, the Irish Rugby Football Union said Friday the game had been called off due to "insurmountable logistical challenges" caused by border restrictions between the United States, Ireland and Britain.

The game will now be rescheduled for October 2022.

"It's regrettable that the game won't be going ahead this October," IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said.

"We are very supportive at looking at rescheduling the fixture next year."Ireland have played several Test matches in the United States over the years, including a 2016 victory over New Zealand at Chicago's Soldier Field.

