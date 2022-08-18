Ireland v Afghanistan 5th T20 scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belfast, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the rain-reduced fifth Twenty20 international between Ireland and Afghanistan on Wednesday: At Stormont, Belfast Afghanistan 95-5, 15 overs (Usman Ghani 44 no; M Adair 3-16, J Little 2-14) Ireland (target 56 off seven overs) 56-3, 6.4 overs (P Stirling 16; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2-17, Rashid Khan 1-17) result: Ireland won by seven wickets (D/L method)Series: Ireland win five-match series 3-2afp