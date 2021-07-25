Ireland v South Africa 3rd T20 scoreboard

Belfast, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard in the third Twenty20 international between Ireland and South Africa at Stormont on Saturday: South Africa T. Bavuma c Adair b McCarthy 72 R.

Hendricks c Tucker b Singh 69 D. Miller not out 36 H. Klaasen not out 7 Extras (b2, w2, nb1) 5 Total (2 wkts, 20 overs) 189 Did not bat: A Markram, W Mulder, A Phehlukwayo, G Linde, B Fortuin, B Hendricks, L Williams Fall of wickets: 1-127 (Hendricks), 2-159 (Bavuma) Bowling: Singh 4-0-27-1; Young 4-0-42-0 (1w); McCarthy 4-0-40-1; Adair 4-0-38-0 (1w, 1nb); White 3-0-27-0; Getkate 1-0-13-0 Ireland P.

Stirling c Hendricks b Williams 18 K. O'Brien c sub (J Malan) b Linde 2 A. Balbirnie lbw b Linde 27 L. Tucker c Klaasen b Mulder 19 H. Tector c Markram b Mulder 5 S. Getkate c Klaasen b Phehlukwayo 11 Simi Singh run out (Bavuma/Klaasen) 5 M.

Adair run out (Phehlukwayo/Klaasen) 8 B. McCarthy not out 13 C. Young c Mulder b Williams 22 B. White not out 2 Extras (b4, lb1, w3) 8 Total (9 wkts, 20 overs) 140 Fall of wickets: 1-9 (O'Brien), 2-36 (Stirling), 3-69 (Balbirnie), 4-75 (Tucker), 5-78 (Tector), 6-92 (Singh), 7-94 (Getkate), 8-102 (Adair) 9-135 (Young) Bowling: Fortuin 4-0-25-0; Linde 4-0-21-2 (1w); Hendricks 4-0-34-0 (2w); Williams 4-0-30-2; Phehlukwayo 2-0-15-1; Mulder 2-0-10-2 result: South Africa won by 49 runs Player of the match: Temba Bavuma (RSA) Series: South Africa win three-match series 3-0 Player of the series: David Miller (RSA) Toss: South Africa Umpires: Alan Neil (IRL), Mark Hawthorne (IRL) tv umpire: Roly Black (IRL) Match referee: Kevin Gallagher (IRL) Previous ResultsJul 19: 1st T20, Dublin: South Africa won by 33 runsJul 22: 2nd T20, Belfast: South Africa won by 42 runs