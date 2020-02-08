Ireland win to end Wales hope of Grand Slam repeat

Dublin, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Ireland kept their hopes alive of a second Six Nations Grand Slam in three years while ending Wales' hopes of a repeat with a deserved 24-14 win at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The Irish outscored the Welsh by four tries to two with South Africa-born No 8 CJ Stander producing a man-of-the-match performance.

Wales will rue missed chances especially when Hadleigh Parkes failed to ground the ball over the try-line in the second-half as their run of eight successive Six Nations wins came to an end.